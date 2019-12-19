|
|
|
SIKORA Halina Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 10th December 2019, aged 71.
Beloved wife of the late Jan,
dearest Mum to Simon,
Clementine and Sabina.
Also a very dear Grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
St John's Catholic Church (Thorpe End) on Monday 23rd December at 2pm followed by interment at
Thorpe Road Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Nurses may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 19, 2019