RICHARDSON Halina Dorota Passed peacefully away
after a short illness at the
Leicester Royal Infirmary
on Monday 24th June 2019,
aged 64 years.
Loving wife to Nigel, Mother to
Alistair and Nicole, Nanna to
four Grandchildren.
Please wear an item of bright
clothing to reflect Halina's life.
Halina's funeral service will take place at St Michael & All Angels Church,
Rearsby on Friday 12th July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment in the
Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to LOROS
c/o G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street,
Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Melton Times on July 4, 2019
