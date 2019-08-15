|
Cane Gweneth Mary Rose Passed away peacefully
on 1st August 2019
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth and son-in-law Richard and
granny of Isaac and Oscar.
Funeral service to be held at
St Luke's Church, Hickling on
Tuesday 27th August at 12:30pm followed by a private burial.
Donations to the Hickling Village Hall may be left in the
donations box provided
as you leave the service.
Flowers and enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
85 Wolds Drive, Keyworth,
Nottingham, NG12 5FT.
0115 934 437
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 15, 2019