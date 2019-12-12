Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Gamble & Sons (Syston, Leicester)
57 High Street
Leicester, Leicestershire LE7 1GQ
0116 2607500
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Tyrrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Tyrrell

Notice Condolences

Graham Tyrrell Notice
TYRRELL Graham Ernest Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at Aylesham Court Nursing Home after a long illness.
Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
The cremation will take place at
Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday
17th December 2019 at 11.30am
followed by a service of celebration at
All Saints Church Rotherby at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if so desired, to PSP Association.
Further enquiries c/o G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors,
57 High Street, Syston, Leicester
LE7 1GQ. Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -