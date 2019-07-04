Home

Allen Gordon Died in Hospital on 1st July 2019 after a short illness,
aged 84 years.

Much loved Husband of Jo, dear Father to Tim and Wendy, Proud Grandfather of Sean, Kieren and Eleanor.

"Sadly missed and
lovingly remembered xx"

A Family Cremation will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday
12th July 2019 at 11:00am followed by a Service to Celebrate Gordon's life at Sage Cross Methodist Church at 12:15pm.

Family flowers only please; Donations made payable to "Send A Cow" or "DLRAA" (Air Ambulance) may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Undertakers, Cranmere Road,
LE13 1TB. Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on July 4, 2019
