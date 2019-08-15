|
DAVIS Gill Passed away peacefully at home
on the 9th August 2019.
A loving wife to Ian, Mother to Mark and Jo-Anne, Grandma to Chloe, Ashley, Jodie, Ryan, Sam and Chester, Great Grandma to Fearne, Willow, Noah and Bump.
Smiling till the end, will be sadly missed and always in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Thorpe Arnold on the 29th of August at 1.30pm followed by a family interment.
Family flowers only please, any kind donations to Leicester LOROS (MND)
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 15, 2019