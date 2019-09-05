|
CRAMPHORN George Passed away peacefully
on 26th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved Dad to Helen, Lynda, Robert and the late Adrian, Father-in-law to Karen, Granddad to Chris, Hayden, Charlotte, Georgina, Thomas, Emma and Rebecca, Great-grandad
to Eva and Millie.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate George's life will take place at Pickwell Parish Church on Monday 16th September at 11.45am,
all welcome.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Dementia UK may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 5, 2019