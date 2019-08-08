|
|
|
Bidwell Geoff Fay and Family would like to thank you all for the messages of sympathy and support received since losing Geoff.
Thank you to all who attended the Funeral Service and those who kindly donated to The Air Ambulance in Geoff's Memory, the total amount raised was £592.09.
Special thanks to Alan Judd for delivering a wonderful service
and to Jennifer Mousley
of Shane Mousley & Son Undertakers for all of her care, compassion
and much needed guidance at
such a difficult time.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 8, 2019