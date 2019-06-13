|
BIDWELL Geoff The family would like to express our thanks to all our relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the cards of condolence, words of comfort,
kind support and sympathy shown throughout our sad times.
We would also like to thank Charlie, Collett and the District Nurses for the attentive care their gave Geoff during his illness. And lastly, a big heartfelt thank you to Shane Mousley, especially, Jennifer for the kind and sensitive way their arranged Geoff's funeral.
Published in Melton Times on June 13, 2019
