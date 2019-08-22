|
|
|
Pritchett Fred Passed away extremely peacefully at The Amwell Care Home on 12th August 2019 aged 97 years.
A wonderful and inspirational Dad to Cheryl, Brett and Penni, a proud Grandfather of six and Great Grandfather of four.
Private Funeral Service and Interment to take place following a gathering to further celebrate Fred's life at The Grange Garden Centre (J & L Sysonby Holdings) Asfordby Hill on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 4:00pm "ALL ARE WELCOME AT THIS GATHERING"
NO BLACK clothing please, donations made payable to "Dove Cottage Day Hospice" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB,
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 22, 2019