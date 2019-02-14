|
PARKER Fred Passed away suddenly at home on 4th February 2019 aged 72 years.
Much loved brother, Brother in law, Uncle and Great uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Saint Swithuns Church, Great Dalby on Thursday 21st February 2019 at
12 noon, followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of Saint Swithuns Church, Gt Dalby Cricket Club & Gt Dalby Playground Fund may be left in the donation box at the service.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 14, 2019
