Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00
Saint Swithuns Church
Great Dalby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Parker

Notice Condolences

Fred Parker Notice
PARKER Fred Passed away suddenly at home on 4th February 2019 aged 72 years.
Much loved brother, Brother in law, Uncle and Great uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Saint Swithuns Church, Great Dalby on Thursday 21st February 2019 at
12 noon, followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of Saint Swithuns Church, Gt Dalby Cricket Club & Gt Dalby Playground Fund may be left in the donation box at the service.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.