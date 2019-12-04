|
Tinsley Frank Sylvia and family would like to thank you all for the cards, messages of sympathy and support received following
the sad loss of Frank.
Thank you to all who attended the service and for the donations received, Frank raised £420.55,
this has benefited the
Local Parkinson's disease group.
Special thanks to Broadoak Lodge
for the care given to Frank and to
Deacon Alison McCauley for the lovely and comforting service, finally a huge thank you to Jennifer Mousley and
all at Shane Mousley and Son
Funeral Directors for the care,
kindness and respect shown.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 4, 2019