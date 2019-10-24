Home

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
14:15
Sage Cross Methodist Church
Frank Tinsley Notice
Tinsley Frank Passed away peacefully on
15th October 2019, aged 82 years.

Loving Husband to Sylvia,
a wonderful Dad, a proud
Grandad and Great-Grandad.

A private Cremation will take place followed by a service of celebration at Sage Cross Methodist Church on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 2:15pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Parkinson's Melton Support Group" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 24, 2019
