MAYER Erika Passed away peacefully at home on
17th February 2019 aged 94 years.
Erika and her beloved late
Husband Lorenz settled in Melton in 1959, Erika helped bring happiness to the community with a long career
as a midwife.
An inspirational loving Mother to Lorraine and Karen and proud Grandmother to Sam and Tom.
The funeral service will take place at Melton Cemetery Chapel on
Tuesday 12th March at 1.30pm
followed by interment at
Melton Borough Cemetery.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
