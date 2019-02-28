Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
13:30
Melton Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika Mayer

Notice Condolences

Erika Mayer Notice
MAYER Erika Passed away peacefully at home on
17th February 2019 aged 94 years.
Erika and her beloved late
Husband Lorenz settled in Melton in 1959, Erika helped bring happiness to the community with a long career
as a midwife.
An inspirational loving Mother to Lorraine and Karen and proud Grandmother to Sam and Tom.
The funeral service will take place at Melton Cemetery Chapel on
Tuesday 12th March at 1.30pm
followed by interment at
Melton Borough Cemetery.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.