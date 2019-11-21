|
KEYTE Eric Passed away peacefully at
Melton Mowbray Hospital on
Thursday 14th November, aged 87.
A dearly loved husband of the late Brenda, loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A service to celebrate his life will take place at Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel (Thorpe Road) on
Monday 9th December at 11.15am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in his memory for
Prostate Cancer if so desired may be left in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 21, 2019