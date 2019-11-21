Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:15
Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel (Thorpe Road)
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Keyte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Keyte

Notice Condolences

Eric Keyte Notice
KEYTE Eric Passed away peacefully at
Melton Mowbray Hospital on
Thursday 14th November, aged 87.
A dearly loved husband of the late Brenda, loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A service to celebrate his life will take place at Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel (Thorpe Road) on
Monday 9th December at 11.15am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in his memory for
Prostate Cancer if so desired may be left in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -