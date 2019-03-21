Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
15:00
All Saints Church
Asfordby
ORTON Elizabeth Ann Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
on Sunday 10th March, aged 79.
Devoted wife of Jim, loving mum to Stephen, Jillian and Robert also a very dear mother-in-law and Nanann.
A Service to Celebrate Ann's life
will take place at All Saints Church, Asfordby on Tuesday 2nd April at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Macmillan and
Marie Curie Nurses if so desired may be left in the collection box or given
to the family. Please do not wear
black by request of the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 21, 2019
