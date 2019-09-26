Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eirwen Mould
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eirwen Mould

Notice Condolences

Eirwen Mould Notice
MOULD Eirwen
Passed away peacefully but suddenly in Tenerife on 9th September 2019,
aged 78.
Loving wife to Peter, much loved Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation may be left
in the donation box at the service
or can be handed to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.