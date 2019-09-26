|
|
|
MOULD Eirwen
Passed away peacefully but suddenly in Tenerife on 9th September 2019,
aged 78.
Loving wife to Peter, much loved Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation may be left
in the donation box at the service
or can be handed to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 26, 2019