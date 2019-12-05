Home

Lewis Eileen
(nee Collins) Formerly of Asfordby Hill, registered nurse at LRI, sister at Holwell iron works, died peacefully at home in Derby, surrounded by her family on 21st November 2019, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Les and much loved mother and grandmother.
Funeral Wednesday 11th December, service 1.40pm at Markeaton Crematorium in the Round Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for Rainbows Hospice and may be left at the service, through Rainbows tribute page
Eileen-Lewis-1928-2019.muchloved.com or contact Wathall's on 01332 752377.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 5, 2019
