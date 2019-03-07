|
HILL Edward
(Ted) Passed away at Home on Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving Fiance to Marlene and dearly loved Husband to the Late Jennifer. Father to Darren, Gail and Leslie. Grandfather to Stuart, Kieran, Rachel, Jessica, Charlotte and Dean.
He will be greatly missed and
touched the hearts of many.
Ted's funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Kirby Bellars on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to G E Gamble & Sons Charity Account c/o
G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street, Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 7, 2019
