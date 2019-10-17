Home

Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00
Sage Cross Methodist Church
Committal
Following Services
Loughborough
Edna Henfrey Notice
HENFREY Edna Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2019, aged 83.
Much loved mum to Kaye and Ian,
mum in law to Carl and Shelley,
nana to Daniel, Sammy and Bronte.
Edna's Funeral Service will take place at Sage Cross Methodist Church on Friday 25th October 2019 at 11.00am followed by cremation
at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Sage Cross Methodist Church and/or Action for Children may be left in
the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 17, 2019
