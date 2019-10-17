|
|
|
HENFREY Edna Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2019, aged 83.
Much loved mum to Kaye and Ian,
mum in law to Carl and Shelley,
nana to Daniel, Sammy and Bronte.
Edna's Funeral Service will take place at Sage Cross Methodist Church on Friday 25th October 2019 at 11.00am followed by cremation
at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Sage Cross Methodist Church and/or Action for Children may be left in
the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 17, 2019