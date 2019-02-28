|
|
|
PAKEHAM - WALSH Doris Passed away peacefully on
Monday 25th February 2019
aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Dudley,
Mother to Dolores and
Christopher, Alan and Patricia,
Grandmother to Phillip,
Great Grandmother to
Amber, Ralphie and Charlie.
The funeral service will take place
at St John's RC Church,
Thorpe End on Monday
18th March 2019 at 12.45pm
followed by committal at
Grantham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
benefit of Alzheimer's Society
may be left in the donation
box at the service.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Melton tel; 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
