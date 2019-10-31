|
|
|
POSNETT Doreen Passed away peacefully at
Egerton Lodge Residential Home on 22nd October 2019 aged 92 years
Much loved Wife of Jim, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Parish Church, Melton Mowbray on 11th November at 12 noon followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium,
all welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Egerton Lodge Comfort Fund may
be placed in the donation plate.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors,
tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 31, 2019