Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Dick Harvey

Dick Harvey Notice
Harvey Dick Passed away peacefully at home on
4th November 2019, aged 69 years.

Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 15th November 2019 at 11:00am.

Family flowers only please,
donations for The Hope Unit
at Leicester Royal Infirmary,
made payable to
"Leicester Hospitals Charity"
or for The Air Ambulance
made payable to "DLRAA"
may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB,
Tel: 01664 561400
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 14, 2019
