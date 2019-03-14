Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:45
Loughborough Crematorium
Derek Tipper Notice
TIPPER Derek Sadly passed away on
4th March 2019 at LRI.

You tried so hard to stay with us,
I am devastated to loose you,
your Wife Catherine.
A very special kind, caring Brother
to Sisters Shirley, Pam and Mandy.
Funeral service to take place at Loughborough Crematorium
on Wednesday 3rd April at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Royal British Legion may be placed
in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 14, 2019
