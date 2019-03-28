Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
14:45
All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium
Derek Mynett Notice
MYNETT Derek Passed away suddenly on
16th March 2019, after a short illness, aged 84.
A beloved husband of Joan,
father to Keith and Kevin and
brother to Rita and the late Doreen.
Will be greatly missed by anyone who was lucky enough to know him.
The funeral service will take place at
All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 8th April
at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation and/or
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 28, 2019
