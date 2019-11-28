|
|
|
Mayfield Denis Passed away peacefully in
Broadoak Lodge with
his family around him on
Wednesday 20th November 2019.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Sylvia, loving Dad of Christine and Peter, Father-in-law to Richard and Helen, much loved Grandad to Robert, Emma, Andrew, Lindsey, James and
Great-grandad of six.
Funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for British Heart Foundation may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 28, 2019