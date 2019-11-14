|
|
|
GREASLEY Deborah Jane
( Debbie ) Passed away peacefully in
Leicester Royal Infirmary on
Wednesday 6th November, aged 69.
A very dear Wife and Mother.
Funeral Service will take place at
Saint Peter's Church, Saxelbye on Thursday 21st November at 2pm followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for The British Heart Foundation if so desired may be placed in the collection plate.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 14, 2019