WALPOLE David (Dave) Passed away peacefully at
Glenfield Hospital on the
1st of February 2019, aged 70.
Dave will be deeply missed by
loving wife Gillian, Son Andrew, Daughters Diane and Rachel, and all his Grandchildren Megan, Jack, Jake,
Amy, Alex and Max.
Funeral service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired are for Cancer Research UK and may be placed in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 14, 2019
