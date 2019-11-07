Home

TOON David Of Melton Mowbray,
passed away after
a long illness at
Leicester Royal Infirmary on
Friday 1st November 2019,
aged 83 years.
David was a loving husband to Eileen and will be sadly missed by all his family including his granddaughter Katie.
The funeral service will be held at
Great Glen Crematorium on
Friday 15th November 2019 at 2:30.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day
will go to Cancer UK
Enquiries: Melton and the Vale Independent Funeral Directors,
Mill Street, Melton Mowbray
01664 851216
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 7, 2019
