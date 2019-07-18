|
|
|
Griffiths David Passed away peacefully at home on 14th July 2019, aged 79 years.
A devoted Husband to the late Doreen,
a very much loved Dad of Jane
and a dear Father-In-Law to Phillip;
a proud Grandad of Mia.
"To all the walkers in the country park who knew David and the dogs
Brindy and Tilly;
Goodbye xx"
Funeral Service and Cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 10:15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Marie Curie Cancer Care"
may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel; 01664 561400.
"Love, Light and Peace."
Published in Melton Times on July 18, 2019