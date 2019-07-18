Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:15
Loughborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Griffiths

Notice Condolences

David Griffiths Notice
Griffiths David Passed away peacefully at home on 14th July 2019, aged 79 years.
A devoted Husband to the late Doreen,
a very much loved Dad of Jane
and a dear Father-In-Law to Phillip;
a proud Grandad of Mia.

"To all the walkers in the country park who knew David and the dogs
Brindy and Tilly;
Goodbye xx"

Funeral Service and Cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 10:15am.

Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Marie Curie Cancer Care"
may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel; 01664 561400.

"Love, Light and Peace."
Published in Melton Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.