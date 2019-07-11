Home

GAMBLE David Passed away peacefully in
Melton Hospital on 2nd July 2019
aged 89.
Dearly loved Husband of Maureen and a much loved Dad to Jennifer, Christopher and Andrew.
Also a very special Grandad
and Great-grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 11.30am
No flowers please by request from the family. Donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK and/or Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance may be placed
in the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on July 11, 2019
