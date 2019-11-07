Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Carter

Notice Condolences

David Carter Notice
CARTER David Martyn Dr. Passed away peacefully in
Leicester Royal Infirmary
on 27th October 2019.
Beloved husband to the late Jane, father to Andrew and Nigel,
also a very dear grandfather.
A celebration of David's life will take place at Saint Michael and All Angels Church, Thorpe Satchville,
on Saturday 16th November at 2.00pm
followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired are for
Thorpe Satchville Church and
may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -