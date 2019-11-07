|
CARTER David Martyn Dr. Passed away peacefully in
Leicester Royal Infirmary
on 27th October 2019.
Beloved husband to the late Jane, father to Andrew and Nigel,
also a very dear grandfather.
A celebration of David's life will take place at Saint Michael and All Angels Church, Thorpe Satchville,
on Saturday 16th November at 2.00pm
followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired are for
Thorpe Satchville Church and
may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 7, 2019