BREWARD David Edward
(Dave) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday 5th December, aged 64.
Beloved Husband to Glynis.
Dearest Dad of Emma and Katie.
Also a very dear Father in law.
A Celebration of Dave's life will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations for The British Heart Foundation and/or Marie Curie may be left
in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 12, 2019