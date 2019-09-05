|
|
|
Bexon David John Passed away peacefully on the
29th August 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Linda,
loving brother to Hazel much loved uncle and loyal friend.
Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on the 12th September at 11.00am,
and later at Sysonby Knoll.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be left at the service.
All enquiries are for Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 5, 2019