WADE Dave Of Melton Mowbray,
formerly of East Norton,
died peacefully on
1st July 2019 aged 73 years.
Loving partner of the late
Barbara and son of Bett, much loved brother to Rita, Trev and the late Pete.
He will be sadly missed by his family.
His funeral service will be held at
Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, will be shared between the Haemotology unit at Leicester Royal Infirmary and The Leicester Animal Rescuec/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Melton Times on July 18, 2019