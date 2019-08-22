Home

Cynthia Young

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Young Notice
YOUNG Cynthia
'Cindy' Passed away 23.08.2018.
Dearly loved wife of Brian,
Mother to Karen Anne,
Grandmother to Jack and Oliver
and Mother in Law to Jonathan.

They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way I feel.
For no one knows the heartache
That lies behind my smiles,
No one know how many times
I have broken down and cried,
I want to tell you something;
So there won't be any doubt,
That you're so cherished
and dearly loved.
Your spirit will be so hard to live without.
Your broken hearted
Brian.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 22, 2019
