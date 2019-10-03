|
Sentance Christopher Francis Passed away 23rd September 2019 aged 76 years.
My Darling Chris,
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered,
"Come to Me"
With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you slowly fade away, although we love you dearly we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands put to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to
us He only takes the best.
Your Loving Partner Jean XX
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 3, 2019