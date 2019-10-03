Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Sentance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Sentance

Notice Condolences

Christopher Sentance Notice
Sentance Christopher Francis Passed away 23rd September 2019 aged 76 years.

My Darling Chris,
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered,
"Come to Me"
With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you slowly fade away, although we love you dearly we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands put to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to
us He only takes the best.

Your Loving Partner Jean XX
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.