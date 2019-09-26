|
|
|
Sentance Christopher Francis Passed away on
23rd September 2019 at
Berrystead Nursing Home,
aged 76 years.
A devoted long term partner to Jean,
Father to Mark, Pops to Sally-Ann,
a much loved Brother and
a proud Grandad.
Funeral Service at
Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel
on Thursday 3rd October 2019
at 1:30pm, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please; donations for Berrystead Nursing Home made payable to "Mrs. J. Hilton" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel; 01664 561400.
"We watched you get weaker and weaker for the last 5 years,
I hope you find a Holwell Works
in the sky. X X "
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 26, 2019