DICKENS Christine Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearest wife of Gerry. Devoted Mum to Andrea and Erica. Also a very dear Mother in law,
Nana and Great Nana.
A Service to celebrate her life will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations for Breast Cancer Care
if so desired may be left in the
collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 12, 2019