McAVOY
Charlotte Eleanor
( Lottie ) Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Leicester Royal Infirmary on Thursday 25th July . Aged 79 .
Dearly beloved wife of
Rev Brian McAvoy .
Also a devoted Mother of 3.
Dearest Mother in Law, and Grandmother of 7.
Lottie's Funeral Service will take place at Saint Nicholas Church, Cottesmore Oakham, Rutland on
Friday 9th August at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Alzheimers Society and/or Cancer Research UK if so desired may be left in the collection
box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 1, 2019