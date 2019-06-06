|
HARWOOD Cecil Henry (Henry) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th May 2019,
aged 89 years.
Husband of the late Dorothy,
he will be deeply missed by Susan, Keith, June and all his
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place on Thursday 13th June 2019 at
Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for the
RSPCA may be given on the day
or can be forwarded to:
Robert Holland Funeral Director
14 St Catherine's Rd
Grantham
NG31 6TS
Published in Melton Times on June 6, 2019
