|
|
|
HOWITT Betty Passed away peacefully at
Framland Residential Care Home
on 10th March aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Robert William (Bob),
Mother to Jeffrey,
Mother in law to Debbie,
Grandma to Emma & Ben.
All the family wish to
extend grateful thanks to
Framland Residential Care Home
staff for the loving care Betty received.
Funeral service will take place at
Thorpe Arnold Church on
27th March at 10.30am followed by
interment at Thorpe Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations
towards Acheeva Learning Station for
Birchwood School fund
if so desired may be left
in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More