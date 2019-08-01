|
WARDHAUGH Bett (Former Grove School Dinner Lady)
Passed away 22nd July 2019.
Much loved Sister, Mum and Gran
who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Grantham Crematorium on
Monday 5th August at 10.30am.
Join us to celebrate Bett's life.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired, for Swithland Ward,
Loughborough Hospital may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 1, 2019