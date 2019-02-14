|
|
|
COCKERILL BERYL Passed away peacefully
on the 27th January, 2019,
in hospital, aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Ted,
dear mother to Gary,
mother in law to Lisa and
proud grandmother
to Paige and Ben.
The funeral service will take place
at Grantham Crematorium on
Monday, 25th February,
2019 at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
William Roberts & Sons,
Funeral Directors, tel. 01949 842401
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More