William Roberts & Sons
Devon Lane
Bottesford, Leicestershire NG13 0BZ
01949 842401
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Beryl Cockerill Notice
COCKERILL BERYL Passed away peacefully
on the 27th January, 2019,
in hospital, aged 82 years.

Wife of the late Ted,
dear mother to Gary,
mother in law to Lisa and
proud grandmother
to Paige and Ben.

The funeral service will take place
at Grantham Crematorium on
Monday, 25th February,
2019 at 1.30p.m.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to
William Roberts & Sons,
Funeral Directors, tel. 01949 842401
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 14, 2019
