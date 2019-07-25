|
|
|
Foy Bernard Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 20th July 2019, aged 79 years.
Loving Husband to Violet,
a perfect and amazing Dad of
Dot, Kate and the late Joan and Mick,
a proud Grandad and Great-Grandad who will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered.
XXX.
Funeral Service at
Sage Cross Methodist Church on
Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 1:30pm followed by interment at
Melton Borough Cemetery.
Flowers and enquiries to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on July 25, 2019