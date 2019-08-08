Home

Barry Atterbury

Barry Atterbury Notice
Atterbury Barry John Passed away peacefully at
Scalford Court Care Home on
31st July 2019, aged 74 years.
Finally at peace after a long illness.

"I will miss you popping into the
shop to brighten my day xxx"

Funeral service and cremation at Grantham Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please;
donations made payable to
'Cancer Research UK'
may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1TB
Tel. 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 8, 2019
