WILSON Barbara Susan, Roger and family
would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support shown at this sad time.
Thank you also for donations received in memory of Barbara which have raised £400 for the
British Heart Foundation.
Our thanks also go to Jenny
and everyone at
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors for their kindness and respect.
We were very grateful to
Alison McCauley for the way she conducted the service and how warmly she spoke about Barbara.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 7, 2019
