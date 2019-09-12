Home

CATLING Barbara Irene Passed away peacefully in
The Amwell Care Home on
Monday 2nd September. Aged 93.
Dearly loved Mum, Grandma,
Great- Grandma and
Great Great- Grandma
who will be sadly missed.
Reunited with Bill.
Funeral Service will take place at Grantham Crematorium
on Monday 23rd September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquires
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 12, 2019
