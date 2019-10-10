|
BROWN Barbara Rosina Passed away peacefully on
2nd October, 2019 at Egerton Lodge, Melton aged 86.
Loving wife of the late Douglas.
Much loved Mum to Suzanne and Andrea, and loving Grandma to Lewis.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Alzheimers Society (Research) may be left in the donation box.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Tel 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 10, 2019